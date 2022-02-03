Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Catalysts in petroleum refining is the substances, which accelerate the rate of chemical reaction without undergoing any permanent chemical change. They are primarily used by petroleum refineries to improve the output quantity by enhancing the operational efficiency during the petroleum refining process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Catalysts in Petroleum Refining in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Catalysts in Petroleum Refining companies in 2021 (%)
The Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining market was valued at 5057.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6007.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The Global key manufacturers of Catalysts in Petroleum Refining include Albemarle, Axens, BASF, Exxon Mobil, Sinopec, Honeywell, Clariant, Johnson Matthey and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the Global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Catalysts in Petroleum Refining manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metals
- Zeolites
- Chemical Compounds
Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Onshore
- Offshore
Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Catalysts in Petroleum Refining revenues in Global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Catalysts in Petroleum Refining revenues share in Global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Catalysts in Petroleum Refining sales in Global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Catalysts in Petroleum Refining sales share in Global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Albemarle
- Axens
- BASF
- Exxon Mobil
- Sinopec
- Honeywell
- Clariant
- Johnson Matthey
- Arkema
- Taiyo Koko
- Kuwait Catalyst
- W.R. Grace
- Haldor Topsoe
- Porocel Corporation
- Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals
- JGC Catalysts and Chemicals
- Fujian Anten Chemical
- Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
- Yueyang Sciensun Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Catalysts in Petroleum Refining Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/