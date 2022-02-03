Global and United States Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and United States Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Insights, Forecast to 20272 min read
Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2025 and reach $4,036.1 million by 2027.
Segment by Type
- Chemotherapy Treatment
- Transplantation
Segment by Application
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Mail-Order Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- Novartis
- Mylan
- Coherus BioSciences
- Mundipharma International
- Biocon
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
