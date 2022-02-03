Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A biosensor is an analytical device, used for the detection of an analyte, that combines a biological component with a physicochemical detector.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biomedical Temperature Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Biomedical Temperature Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biomedical Temperature Sensors market was valued at 5341.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6902.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermocouples Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biomedical Temperature Sensors include GE Healthcare, Honeywell, STMicroelectronics, First Sensor, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, TE Connectivity, Analog Devices and Texas Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biomedical Temperature Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermocouples

Thermistors

Fibre Optic Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Liquid Crystal Temperature Sensors

Others

Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Others

Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biomedical Temperature Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biomedical Temperature Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biomedical Temperature Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Biomedical Temperature Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Honeywell

STMicroelectronics

First Sensor

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

TE Connectivity

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductor

Zephyr Technology

Nonin Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biomedical Temperature Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biomedical Temperature Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biomedical Temperature Sensors Players in Global Market

