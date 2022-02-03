Bluetooth LED Bulb Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bluetooth LED bulb is a novel technology that makes the use of intelligent lighting control systems to manage light, based on various parameters, like movement, color, temperature, occupancy, and amount of natural light.Report

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bluetooth LED Bulb in global, including the following market information:

Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bluetooth LED Bulb companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bluetooth LED Bulb market was valued at 151.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 278.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Red Light Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bluetooth LED Bulb include Koninklijke Philips, Osram, Acuity Brands, General Electric, Honeywell, Eaton, Legrand, Delta Light and Evluma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bluetooth LED Bulb manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Red Light

Blue Light

Green Light

Others

Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bluetooth LED Bulb revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bluetooth LED Bulb revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bluetooth LED Bulb sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bluetooth LED Bulb sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Koninklijke Philips

Osram

Acuity Brands

General Electric

Honeywell

Eaton

Legrand

Delta Light

Evluma

iLumi Solutions

OPPLE Lighting

Lutron Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bluetooth LED Bulb Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bluetooth LED Bulb Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bluetooth LED Bulb Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bluetooth LED Bulb Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bluetooth LED Bulb Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bluetooth LED Bulb Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bluetooth LED Bulb Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

