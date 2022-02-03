Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Passenger Boarding Bridge, sometimes abbreviated as PBB and also called air bridge, is a portable lifting channel at the airport to connect the lounge with the planes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge in global, including the following market information:
- Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge companies in 2021 (%)
The global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Walled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge include JBT Aerotech, ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions, Hyundai Rotem, MHI, FMT, ADELTE, CEL, ShinMaywa and CIMC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glass Walled
- Steel Walled
Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Narrow Body Aircraft
- Wide Body Aircraft
Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JBT Aerotech
- ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions
- Hyundai Rotem
- MHI
- FMT
- ADELTE
- CEL
- ShinMaywa
- CIMC
- Vataple
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
China Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales Market Report 2021
Asia Pacific Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast