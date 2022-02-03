Automotive SoCs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

System-on-Chip (SoC) is avn integrated circuit (IC) that consists of various components such as control unit, memory blocks, timing units, and interfaces mounted on one single chip. SoC is similar to the central processing unit (CPU) of the computer.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-automotive-socs-2022-2028-369

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive SoCs in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive SoCs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive SoCs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive SoCs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive SoCs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Digital Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive SoCs include Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Intel, NVIDIA, STMicroelectronics, NEC, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor and Qualcomm Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive SoCs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive SoCs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive SoCs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

Global Automotive SoCs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive SoCs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive SoCs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive SoCs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive SoCs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive SoCs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive SoCs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive SoCs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies

Intel

NVIDIA

STMicroelectronics

NEC

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Qualcomm Technologies

Renesas Electronics

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-automotive-socs-2022-2028-369

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive SoCs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive SoCs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive SoCs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive SoCs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive SoCs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive SoCs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive SoCs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive SoCs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive SoCs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive SoCs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive SoCs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive SoCs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive SoCs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive SoCs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive SoCs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive SoCs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Automotive SoCs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Automotive SoCs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Automotive Infotainment SOCs Sales Market Report 2021

Global Automotive SoCs Sales Market Report 2021