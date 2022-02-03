Boarding Bridge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Passenger Boarding Bridge, sometimes abbreviated as PBB and also called air bridge, is a portable lifting channel at the airport to connect the lounge with the planes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Boarding Bridge in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6833864/global-boarding-bridge-2022-2028-342

Global Boarding Bridge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Boarding Bridge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Boarding Bridge companies in 2021 (%)

The global Boarding Bridge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Walled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Boarding Bridge include JBT Aerotech, ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions, Hyundai Rotem, MHI, FMT, ADELTE, CEL, ShinMaywa and CIMC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Boarding Bridge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Boarding Bridge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Boarding Bridge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Walled

Steel Walled

Global Boarding Bridge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Boarding Bridge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Global Boarding Bridge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Boarding Bridge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Boarding Bridge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Boarding Bridge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Boarding Bridge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Boarding Bridge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JBT Aerotech

ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions

Hyundai Rotem

MHI

FMT

ADELTE

CEL

ShinMaywa

CIMC

Vataple

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-boarding-bridge-2022-2028-342-6833864

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Boarding Bridge Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Boarding Bridge Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Boarding Bridge Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Boarding Bridge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Boarding Bridge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Boarding Bridge Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Boarding Bridge Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Boarding Bridge Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Boarding Bridge Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Boarding Bridge Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Boarding Bridge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boarding Bridge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Boarding Bridge Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boarding Bridge Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boarding Bridge Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boarding Bridge Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Boarding Bridge Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Glass Walled

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028