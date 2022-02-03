Boarding Bridge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Boarding Bridge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Passenger Boarding Bridge, sometimes abbreviated as PBB and also called air bridge, is a portable lifting channel at the airport to connect the lounge with the planes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Boarding Bridge in global, including the following market information:
- Global Boarding Bridge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Boarding Bridge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Boarding Bridge companies in 2021 (%)
The global Boarding Bridge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Walled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Boarding Bridge include JBT Aerotech, ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions, Hyundai Rotem, MHI, FMT, ADELTE, CEL, ShinMaywa and CIMC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Boarding Bridge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Boarding Bridge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Boarding Bridge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glass Walled
- Steel Walled
Global Boarding Bridge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Boarding Bridge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Narrow Body Aircraft
- Wide Body Aircraft
Global Boarding Bridge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Boarding Bridge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Boarding Bridge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Boarding Bridge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Boarding Bridge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Boarding Bridge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JBT Aerotech
- ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions
- Hyundai Rotem
- MHI
- FMT
- ADELTE
- CEL
- ShinMaywa
- CIMC
- Vataple
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Boarding Bridge Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Boarding Bridge Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Boarding Bridge Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Boarding Bridge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Boarding Bridge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Boarding Bridge Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Boarding Bridge Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Boarding Bridge Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Boarding Bridge Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Boarding Bridge Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Boarding Bridge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boarding Bridge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Boarding Bridge Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boarding Bridge Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boarding Bridge Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boarding Bridge Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Boarding Bridge Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Glass Walled
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Passenger Boarding Bridge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028