CCD Image Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A CCD or Charge-Coupled Device is an electronic device that can be used as the image sensor in place of film in a digital camera, or in devices like microscopes, telescopes, and scanners. CCDs are also used for certain autofocus and light metering systems in film or digital cameras. A CCD is a rectangular semiconductor chip with a surface built of an array of light-sensitive areas (pixels). Each pixel is a kind of combination of photo diode for light-sensitivity and capacitor for analogue value storage. The charge levels for each pixel are read out sequentially and digitized by separate circuitry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CCD Image Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global CCD Image Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CCD Image Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five CCD Image Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global CCD Image Sensors market was valued at 1551.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1940.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Frame Transfer CCD Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CCD Image Sensors include ON Semiconductor, Canon, Panasonic, Teledyne Technologies, Hamamatsu and Sharp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CCD Image Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CCD Image Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CCD Image Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Frame Transfer CCD Sensor

Full Frame Transfer CCD Sensor

Interline Transfer CCD Sensor

Frame Interline Transfer CCD Sensor

Global CCD Image Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CCD Image Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Security and Surveillance

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global CCD Image Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CCD Image Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CCD Image Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CCD Image Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CCD Image Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies CCD Image Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ON Semiconductor

Canon

Panasonic

Teledyne Technologies

Hamamatsu

Sharp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CCD Image Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global CCD Image Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global CCD Image Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global CCD Image Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global CCD Image Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global CCD Image Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top CCD Image Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global CCD Image Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global CCD Image Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global CCD Image Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global CCD Image Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CCD Image Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers CCD Image Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CCD Image Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CCD Image Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CCD Image Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

