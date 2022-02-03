Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

LED delivers several advantages including, higher efficiency, high reliability, longer shelf-life, less power consumption, as well as compact & robust nature, in comparison to conventional lighting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Power (Below 300W) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting include Koninklijke Philips, Cree, Osram, General Electric, Toshiba, ABB(Cooper Industries), Eaton, Illumitex and Dialight, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Power (Below 300W)

High Power (Above 300W)

Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Warehouses & Storage

Office Buildings

Others

Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Koninklijke Philips

Cree

Osram

General Electric

Toshiba

ABB(Cooper Industries)

Eaton

Illumitex

Dialight

Hubbell Lighting

DECO Enterprises

Zumtobel Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Product Type

