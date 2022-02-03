Air-Traffic Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Air-Traffic Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Air traffic management is an aviation term encompassing all systems that assist aircraft to depart from an aerodrome, transit airspace, and land at a destination aerodrome, including Air Traffic Services (ATS), Airspace Management (ASM), and Air Traffic Flow and Capacity Management (ATFCM).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air-Traffic Management in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Air-Traffic Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air-Traffic Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air-Traffic Management include Honeywell, BAE Systems, Harris, Raytheon, Saab AB, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, Indra Sistemas and ANPC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Air-Traffic Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air-Traffic Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Air-Traffic Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware
- Software
Global Air-Traffic Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Air-Traffic Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Civil
- Military
Global Air-Traffic Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Air-Traffic Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Air-Traffic Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Air-Traffic Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Honeywell
- BAE Systems
- Harris
- Raytheon
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
- Northrop Grumman
- Indra Sistemas
- ANPC
- Comsoft Solution
- Adacel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air-Traffic Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air-Traffic Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air-Traffic Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air-Traffic Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air-Traffic Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air-Traffic Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air-Traffic Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air-Traffic Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Air-Traffic Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Air-Traffic Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air-Traffic Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air-Traffic Management Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air-Traffic Management Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Optical Network Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Order Management Applications Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cloud Enterprise Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028