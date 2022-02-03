Common Mode Filters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Common mode filters (CMF) are made by winding conductive wire around a toroidal core or an EI core. The coupling coefficient or frequency characteristics of CMFs vary according to their winding methods or core types.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Common Mode Filters in global, including the following market information:

Global Common Mode Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Common Mode Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Common Mode Filters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Common Mode Filters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Split Winding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Common Mode Filters include Murata Manufacturing, NXP Semiconductors, Viking Tech, Samsung Electro-mechanics, STMicroelectronics, TDK, AVX, LairdTech and ON Semiconductor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Common Mode Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Common Mode Filters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Common Mode Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Split Winding

Bifilar Winding

Global Common Mode Filters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Common Mode Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tablet

Desktop

Notebooks

Printer

Others

Global Common Mode Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Common Mode Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Common Mode Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Common Mode Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Common Mode Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Common Mode Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Murata Manufacturing

NXP Semiconductors

Viking Tech

Samsung Electro-mechanics

STMicroelectronics

TDK

AVX

LairdTech

ON Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Vishay

Panasonic

Nexperia

Frontier Electronics

Walsin Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Common Mode Filters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Common Mode Filters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Common Mode Filters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Common Mode Filters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Common Mode Filters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Common Mode Filters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Common Mode Filters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Common Mode Filters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Common Mode Filters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Common Mode Filters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Common Mode Filters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Common Mode Filters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Common Mode Filters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Common Mode Filters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Common Mode Filters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Common Mode Filters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

