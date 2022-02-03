Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alcoholic drinks packaging is packaging for alcoholic drinks. A package provides protection, tampering resistance, and special physical, chemical, or biological needs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Alcoholic Drinks Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market was valued at 25320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alcoholic Drinks Packaging include Amcor, Ball Corporation, Mondi, Ball Corporation, Amcor, Saint Gobain, Tetra Laval, Crown Holdings and Krones AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beer

Spirits

Wine

Ready-to-drink

Others

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alcoholic Drinks Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alcoholic Drinks Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alcoholic Drinks Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Alcoholic Drinks Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Ball Corporation

Mondi

Saint Gobain

Tetra Laval

Crown Holdings

Krones AG

Sidel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcoholic

