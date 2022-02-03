Smart TV Sticks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart TV Sticks in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart TV Sticks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart TV Sticks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart TV Sticks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart TV Sticks market was valued at 11200 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17190 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-4K Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart TV Sticks include Roku, Sky PLC (Now TV), ASUSTeK Computer, Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech, Dongguan Sonicway Electrical Appliance, Shenzhen Tomato Technology and CloudWalker Streaming Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart TV Sticks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart TV Sticks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart TV Sticks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-4K

4K and Above

Global Smart TV Sticks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart TV Sticks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Smart TV Sticks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart TV Sticks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart TV Sticks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart TV Sticks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart TV Sticks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart TV Sticks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roku

Sky PLC (Now TV)

ASUSTeK Computer

Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech

Dongguan Sonicway Electrical Appliance

Shenzhen Tomato Technology

CloudWalker Streaming Technologies

