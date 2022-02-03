Algae Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Algae ingredients refer to substance components extracted from algae.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Algae Ingredients in global, including the following market information:

Global Algae Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Algae Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Algae Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)

The global Algae Ingredients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dried Algae Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Algae Ingredients include ADM, DSM, DIC, BASF, Cargill, DuPont, Cyanotech, Roquette and Fuji Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Algae Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Algae Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Algae Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dried Algae

Omega 3 Fatty Acids and PUFA

Carageenan

Alginate

Agar

-Carotene

Others

Global Algae Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Algae Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Nutrition

Cosmetics

Others

Global Algae Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Algae Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Algae Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Algae Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Algae Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Algae Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADM

DSM

DIC

BASF

Cargill

DuPont

Cyanotech

Roquette

Fuji Chemicals

FMC

Omega Protein

TerraVia

Algavia

Algae Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Algae Ingredients Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Algae Ingredients Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Algae Ingredients Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Algae Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Algae Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Algae Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Algae Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Algae Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Algae Ingredients Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Algae Ingredients Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Algae Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Algae Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Algae Ingredients Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Algae Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Algae Ingredients Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Algae Ingredients Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Algae Ingredients Market Size Markets, 2021 &

