Motion Control Drive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A motion controller contains motion profiles and target positions and it creates trajectories for motors and/or actuators. Motion control drives are an integral part of motion controllers. They are mostly used for process automation in various end-use industries such as electronics and assembly, robotics, semiconductors, and food & beverages among others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Motion Control Drive in global, including the following market information:
- Global Motion Control Drive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Motion Control Drive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Motion Control Drive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Motion Control Drive market was valued at 6243.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8069.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AC Drive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Motion Control Drive include ABB, Allied Motion, Fuji Electric, Lin Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric, National Instruments, Omron, Yokogawa Electric and PICS?Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Motion Control Drive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Motion Control Drive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motion Control Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- AC Drive
- DC Drive
Global Motion Control Drive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motion Control Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronics and Semiconductor
- Food and Beverage
- Medical
- Robotics
- Machine Tools
- Printing, Packaging and Labeling
- Others
Global Motion Control Drive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motion Control Drive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Motion Control Drive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Motion Control Drive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Motion Control Drive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Motion Control Drive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ABB
- Allied Motion
- Fuji Electric
- Lin Engineering
- Mitsubishi Electric
- National Instruments
- Omron
- Yokogawa Electric
- PICS?Inc
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Toshiba
- Yaskawa Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Motion Control Drive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Motion Control Drive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Motion Control Drive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Motion Control Drive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Motion Control Drive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Motion Control Drive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Motion Control Drive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Motion Control Drive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Motion Control Drive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Motion Control Drive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Motion Control Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motion Control Drive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Motion Control Drive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motion Control Drive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motion Control Drive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motion Control Drive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
