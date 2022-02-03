Alpha Emitters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alpha emitters are the radioactive substances which decay after emitting the alpha particles. Alpha emitter radionuclide is considered to be a new approach to treat many cancer types. Alpha particles offers the definite tumor cell slaughter action causing the less damage to adjacent normal tissues than beta-emitters and this particle action has caught the market attention.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alpha Emitters in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6833868/global-alpha-emitters-2022-2028-492

Global Alpha Emitters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alpha Emitters market was valued at 517.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1843.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Terbium (Tb-149) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alpha Emitters include Bayer, Alpha Tau Medical, IBA RadioPharma, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals, RadioMedix and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alpha Emitters companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alpha Emitters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Alpha Emitters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Terbium (Tb-149)

Astatine (At-211)

Bismuth (Bi-212)

Actinium (Ac-225)

Radium (Ra-223)

Lead (Pb-212)

Bismuth (Bi-213)

Global Alpha Emitters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Alpha Emitters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Medical Research Institutions

Others

Global Alpha Emitters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Alpha Emitters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alpha Emitters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alpha Emitters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

Alpha Tau Medical

IBA RadioPharma

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals

RadioMedix

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-alpha-emitters-2022-2028-492-6833868

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alpha Emitters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alpha Emitters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alpha Emitters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alpha Emitters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alpha Emitters Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alpha Emitters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alpha Emitters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alpha Emitters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Alpha Emitters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Alpha Emitters Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Emitters Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alpha Emitters Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Emitters Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Alpha Emitters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Terbium (Tb-14

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

China Alpha Emitters Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027

Alpha Emitters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Alpha Emitters Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Alpha Emitters Market Research Report 2021-2025