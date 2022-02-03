Anaesthesia Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anaesthesia Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Anaesthesia Devices is used independently by physician anaesthesiologists and nurse anaesthetists. Anaesthesiologist assistants also use anaesthesia devices under the direct supervision of physician anesthesiologists. Anaesthesia devices are used to support the administration of anaesthesia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anaesthesia Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Anaesthesia Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anaesthesia Devices market was valued at 8967.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standalone Anaesthesia Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anaesthesia Devices include 3M, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, Metran, Phillips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, OES Medical, Penlon and ARC Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anaesthesia Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anaesthesia Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Standalone Anaesthesia Devices
- Portable Anaesthesia Devices
Global Anaesthesia Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Surgical Ambulatory Centres
- Others
Global Anaesthesia Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anaesthesia Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anaesthesia Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anaesthesia Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Anaesthesia Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Smiths Medical
- Teleflex
- Metran
- Phillips Healthcare
- GE Healthcare
- OES Medical
- Penlon
- ARC Medical
- Masimo Corp
- Midmark
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
