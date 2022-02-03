Antenna Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antennas enable wireless communication between a set of devices and their associated networks, converting the radio waves into electrical power and vice versa. Smart antennas are advanced antennas using high-end technology that are considerably more powerful and reliable than regular antennas. Radio antennas are being extensively used, as they are cost efficient and are deployed on a large scale. RADARs are finding applications in many fields, including automobile, defense, and drones.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antenna in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6833873/global-antenna-2022-2028-748

Global Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Antenna companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antenna market was valued at 16940 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21890 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Radio Antenna Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antenna include Motorola, Linx Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Intel, Samsung Electronics, Honeywell International and Joymax Electronics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Radio Antenna

Smart Antenna

Global Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wi-Fi

RADAR

Satellite Communications

Cellular Communications

Others

Global Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Motorola

Linx Technologies

Alcatel-Lucent

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Intel

Samsung Electronics

Honeywell International

Joymax Electronics

LairdTech

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-antenna-2022-2028-748-6833873

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antenna Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antenna Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antenna Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antenna Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antenna Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antenna Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antenna Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antenna Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antenna Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antenna Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antenna Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antenna Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antenna Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Antenna Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Radio Antenna

4.1.3 Smart Antenna

4.2 By Type – Global Antenna Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Antenna Revenue, 201

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Advanced Antenna System Market Research Report 2022

Global Wireless Antenna Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Insights and Forecast to 2028