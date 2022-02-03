Antenna Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antenna Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Antennas enable wireless communication between a set of devices and their associated networks, converting the radio waves into electrical power and vice versa. Smart antennas are advanced antennas using high-end technology that are considerably more powerful and reliable than regular antennas. Radio antennas are being extensively used, as they are cost efficient and are deployed on a large scale. RADARs are finding applications in many fields, including automobile, defense, and drones.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antenna in global, including the following market information:
- Global Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Antenna companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antenna market was valued at 16940 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21890 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Radio Antenna Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antenna include Motorola, Linx Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Intel, Samsung Electronics, Honeywell International and Joymax Electronics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Radio Antenna
- Smart Antenna
Global Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Wi-Fi
- RADAR
- Satellite Communications
- Cellular Communications
- Others
Global Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Motorola
- Linx Technologies
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Qualcomm
- Broadcom
- Intel
- Samsung Electronics
- Honeywell International
- Joymax Electronics
- LairdTech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antenna Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antenna Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antenna Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antenna Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antenna Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antenna Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antenna Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antenna Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antenna Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antenna Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antenna Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antenna Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antenna Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Antenna Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Radio Antenna
4.1.3 Smart Antenna
4.2 By Type – Global Antenna Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Antenna Revenue, 201
