Application Infrastructure Middleware Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Middleware is computer software that provides services to software applications beyond those available from the operating system. It can be described as “software glue”.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Application Infrastructure Middleware in Global, including the following market information:

Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Application Infrastructure Middleware market was valued at 26910 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Application Infrastructure Middleware include IBM, Oracle, TIBCO Software, Salesforce.com, SAP SE, Microsoft, Software AG, Red Hat and Fujitsu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Application Infrastructure Middleware companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud

On-premise

Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Others

Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Application Infrastructure Middleware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Application Infrastructure Middleware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Oracle

TIBCO Software

Salesforce.com

SAP SE

Microsoft

Software AG

Red Hat

Fujitsu

Cisco Systems

Informatica

Unisys Corporation

