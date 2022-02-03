Feed Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Feed additive is a food supplement for farm animals that cannot get enough nutrients from regular meals. Such additives include vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, and minerals. In some cases, if an animal does not have some specific nutrition in its diet, it may not grow properly. The nutritional values of animal feeds are influenced not only by their nutrient content, but also by many other factors. These include feed presentation, hygiene, digestibility, and effect on intestinal health. Even with all of the benefits of higher quality feed, most of a farm animal’s diet still consists of maize, wheat, and soybean meal because of the higher costs of quality feed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Feed Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Feed Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Feed Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Feed Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Feed Additives market was valued at 30730 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 42350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feed Additives include Cargill, BASF, ADM, DowDuPont, Evonik, Solvay, Ajinomoto, DSM and Adisseo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feed Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feed Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry

Liquid

Global Feed Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pig

Sheep

Poultry

Aquaculture

Other

Global Feed Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feed Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feed Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feed Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Feed Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

BASF

ADM

DowDuPont

Evonik

Solvay

Ajinomoto

DSM

Adisseo

Invivo

Nutreco

Chr. Hansen

Kemin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feed Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feed Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feed Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feed Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feed Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feed Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feed Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feed Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feed Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feed Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Feed Additives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Dry

4.1.3 Liquid

