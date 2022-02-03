Paints & Coatings Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paints & Coatings Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paints & Coatings Additives in global, including the following market information:
- Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Paints & Coatings Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paints & Coatings Additives market was valued at 205220 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 275670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Biocides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paints & Coatings Additives include BASF, DowDuPont, Solvay, AkzoNobel, Arkema, Lonza Group, Asahi Glass, Daikin Industries and Ashland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paints & Coatings Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Biocides
- Dispersants & Wetting Agents
- Stabilizers
- Defoamers and Dearaters
- Others
Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Architectual
- Automotive
- Marine
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Paints & Coatings Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Paints & Coatings Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Paints & Coatings Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Paints & Coatings Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Solvay
- AkzoNobel
- Arkema
- Lonza Group
- Asahi Glass
- Daikin Industries
- Ashland
- Dynea AS
- Eastman Chemical
- Evonik Industries
- The Lubrizol Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paints & Coatings Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paints & Coatings Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paints & Coatings Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paints & Coatings Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paints & Coatings Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paints & Coatings Additives Companies
