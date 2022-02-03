Architectural Paints & Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Architectural paints & coatings is the coating product which is mainly used for architectural decoration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Paints & Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Architectural Paints & Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Architectural Paints & Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Borne Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Architectural Paints & Coatings include AkzoNobel, Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings, Valspar, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint and Berger Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Architectural Paints & Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Other

Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Architectural Paints & Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Architectural Paints & Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Architectural Paints & Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Architectural Paints & Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

BASF Coatings

Valspar

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Berger Paints

Becker Industrial Coatings

Caparol

Hempel

Jotun

Terraco Group

National Paints

Asian Paints

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Architectural Paints & Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Paints & Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Paints & Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Paints & C

