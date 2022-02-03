Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Artificial intelligence (AI), sometimes called machine intelligence, is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain market was valued at 849.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7058.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 35.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain include IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Google, SAS, SAP SE, Siemens, Salesforce and Cambridge Analytica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Chemicals
- Building Construction
- Others
Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAS
- SAP SE
- Siemens
- Salesforce
- Cambridge Analytica
- Civis Analytics
- RapidMiner
