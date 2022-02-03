Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial intelligence (AI), sometimes called machine intelligence, is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain in Global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain market was valued at 849.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7058.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 35.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain include IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Google, SAS, SAP SE, Siemens, Salesforce and Cambridge Analytica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Chemicals

Building Construction

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Google

SAS

SAP SE

Siemens

Salesforce

Cambridge Analytica

Civis Analytics

RapidMiner

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Artifi

