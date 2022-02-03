Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Artificial intelligence (AI), sometimes called machine intelligence, is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market was valued at 1051.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5571.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine include IBM, Atomwise, Zebra Medical Vision, Cyrcadia Health, AiCure, Modernizing Medicine, Berg Health, Esko Bionics and Medasense Biometrics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Patient Care
- Research and Drug Invention
- Disease Diagnosis and Identification
- Others
Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Medicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Medicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM
- Atomwise
- Zebra Medical Vision
- Cyrcadia Health
- AiCure
- Modernizing Medicine
- Berg Health
- Esko Bionics
- Medasense Biometrics
- Hindsait
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Intelligenc
