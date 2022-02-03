Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial organs and bionics are man-made devices that can be implanted or integrated into humans to either replace a natural organ or provide support for the purpose of restoring a specific function or a group of related functions so that the patient may return to normal life as soon as possible.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants in global, including the following market information:

The global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants market was valued at 52310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 79810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Roche, Zimmer Biomet, Asahi Kasei Medical, Baxter International, Abiomed, Berlin Heart and Thoratec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Artificial Heart

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Artificial Pancreas

Artificial Lungs

Others

Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutions

Others

Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Roche

Zimmer Biomet

Asahi Kasei Medical

Baxter International

Abiomed

Berlin Heart

Thoratec

Gambro AB

Jarvik Heart

