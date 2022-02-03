Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Artificial organs and bionics are man-made devices that can be implanted or integrated into humans to either replace a natural organ or provide support for the purpose of restoring a specific function or a group of related functions so that the patient may return to normal life as soon as possible.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants market was valued at 52310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 79810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Artificial Heart Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Roche, Zimmer Biomet, Asahi Kasei Medical, Baxter International, Abiomed, Berlin Heart and Thoratec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Artificial Heart
- Artificial Kidney
- Artificial Liver
- Artificial Pancreas
- Artificial Lungs
- Others
Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinical Research Institutions
- Others
Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- Roche
- Zimmer Biomet
- Asahi Kasei Medical
- Baxter International
- Abiomed
- Berlin Heart
- Thoratec
- Gambro AB
- Jarvik Heart
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Players in Global Market
