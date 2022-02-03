Artillery Ammunition Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ammunition (informally ammo) is the material fired, scattered, dropped or detonated from any weapon. Ammunition is both expendable weapons (e.g., bombs, missiles, grenades, land mines) and the component parts of other weapons that create the effect on a target (e.g., bullets and warheads).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artillery Ammunition in global, including the following market information:

Global Artillery Ammunition Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artillery Ammunition Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Artillery Ammunition companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artillery Ammunition market was valued at 23660 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 27200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small Caliber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artillery Ammunition include General Dynamics, Rheinmetall Defense, BAE Systems, Alliant Techsystems, RUAG Group, Saab AB, Hanwha Techwin, Nammo AS and Ukroboronprom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artillery Ammunition manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artillery Ammunition Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artillery Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small Caliber

Large Caliber

Global Artillery Ammunition Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artillery Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fighting

National Defense

Global Artillery Ammunition Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artillery Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artillery Ammunition revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artillery Ammunition revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artillery Ammunition sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Artillery Ammunition sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

General Dynamics

Rheinmetall Defense

BAE Systems

Alliant Techsystems

RUAG Group

Saab AB

Hanwha Techwin

Nammo AS

Ukroboronprom

Israel Military Industries

NEXTER Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artillery Ammunition Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artillery Ammunition Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artillery Ammunition Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artillery Ammunition Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artillery Ammunition Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artillery Ammunition Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artillery Ammunition Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artillery Ammunition Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artillery Ammunition Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artillery Ammunition Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artillery Ammunition Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artillery Ammunition Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artillery Ammunition Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artillery Ammunition Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artillery Ammunition Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artillery Ammunition Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

