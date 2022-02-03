Automated Analyzers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An automated analyser is a medical laboratory instrument designed to measure different chemicals and other characteristics in a number of biological samples quickly, with minimal human assistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Analyzers in global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Analyzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automated Analyzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automated Analyzers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Analyzers market was valued at 4424.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5718.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Biochemistry Analyzers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Analyzers include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Becton Dickinson, Agilent Technologies, Siemens, Shimadzu, Honeywell International, Hudson Robotics and Synchron Lab Automation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Analyzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Analyzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Biochemistry Analyzers

Immuno-Based Analyzers

Hematology Analyzers

Others

Global Automated Analyzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drug Discovery

Genomics

Proteomics

Bio Analysis

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Global Automated Analyzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Analyzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Analyzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automated Analyzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automated Analyzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Agilent Technologies

Siemens

Shimadzu

Honeywell International

Hudson Robotics

Synchron Lab Automation

Perkinelmer

Bio-Rad

Aurora Biomed

Eppendorf AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Analyzers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Analyzers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Analyzers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Analyzers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Analyzers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automated Analyzers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Analyzers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Analyzers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Analyzers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automated Analyzers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automated Analyzers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Analyzers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Analyzers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Analyzers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Analyzers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Analyzers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Automated Ana

