Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automated Material Handling can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space and equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Material Handling (AMH) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6833888/global-automated-material-hling-2022-2028-769

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automated Material Handling (AMH) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Material Handling (AMH) market was valued at 5537.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8395.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System(AS/RS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Material Handling (AMH) include Daifuku, Schaefer, KION GROUP, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, Mecalux, Beumer group, Fives group and KUKA(Swisslog AG), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Material Handling (AMH) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automated Storage and Retrieval System(AS/RS)

Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Conveyor & Sorter Systems

Robotic Systems

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Airport

Others

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daifuku

Schaefer

KION GROUP

Murata Machinery

Vanderlande

Mecalux

Beumer group

Fives group

KUKA(Swisslog AG)

Intelligrated

Knapp

Kardex AG

System Logistics

TGW Logistics

Grenzebach

Witron

Viastore

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-automated-material-hling-2022-2028-769-6833888

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Material Handling (AMH) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Material Handling (AMH) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414