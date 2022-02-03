Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Automated material handling and storage system can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space and equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Material Handling and Storage System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automated Material Handling and Storage System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Material Handling and Storage System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automated Storage and Retrieval System(AS/RS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Material Handling and Storage System include Daifuku, Schaefer, KION GROUP, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, Mecalux, Beumer group, Fives group and KUKA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Material Handling and Storage System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Automated Storage and Retrieval System(AS/RS)
- Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV)
- Conveyor & Sorter Systems
- Robotic Systems
Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- E-commerce & Retail
- Food & Beverage
- Manufacturing
- Pharmaceutical
- Airport
- Others
Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automated Material Handling and Storage System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automated Material Handling and Storage System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automated Material Handling and Storage System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automated Material Handling and Storage System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Daifuku
- Schaefer
- KION GROUP
- Murata Machinery
- Vanderlande
- Mecalux
- Beumer group
- Fives group
- KUKA
- Intelligrated
- Knapp
- Kardex AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Material Handling and Storage System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Material Handling and Storage System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
