Automated Plate Handlers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Plate Handlers in global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Plate Handlers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automated Plate Handlers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automated Plate Handlers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Plate Handlers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automated Plate Handler Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Plate Handlers include Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson, Siemens, Shimadzu, Aurora Biomed, Tecan Group, Molecular Devices, PerkinElmer and Bio Rad, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Plate Handlers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Plate Handlers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Plate Handlers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automated Plate Handler

Automated Barcode Labeler

Automated Plate Stacker

Global Automated Plate Handlers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Plate Handlers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drug Discovery

Bio Analysis

Analytical Chemistry

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Global Automated Plate Handlers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Plate Handlers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Plate Handlers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Plate Handlers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automated Plate Handlers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automated Plate Handlers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agilent Technologies

Becton Dickinson

Siemens

Shimadzu

Aurora Biomed

Tecan Group

Molecular Devices

PerkinElmer

Bio Rad

Synchron Lab

Eppendorf AG

Hudson Robotics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Plate Handlers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Plate Handlers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Plate Handlers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Plate Handlers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Plate Handlers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automated Plate Handlers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Plate Handlers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Plate Handlers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Plate Handlers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automated Plate Handlers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automated Plate Handlers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Plate Handlers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Plate Handlers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Plate Handlers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Plate Handlers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Plate Handlers Companies

