Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Erucic Acid 43% to 50%
- Erucic Acid Above 50%
Segment by Application
- High Temperature Lubricants
- Plastic
- Printing Ink
- Personal Care
- Others
By Company
- Bunge North America
- Perdue Agribusiness
- NatureScrops
- Vantage Performance Materials
- Premium crops
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Erucic Acid 43% to 50%
1.2.3 Erucic Acid Above 50%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 High Temperature Lubricants
1.3.3 Plastic
1.3.4 Printing Ink
1.3.5 Personal Care
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Production
2.1 Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
3 Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
