Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Metal Waste and Recycling market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Waste and Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Ferrous Metal (Iron)
- Non-ferrous Metal (Copper, Silver, Brass, Aluminum, Gold, etc.)
Segment by Application
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Equipment Manufacturing
- Shipbuilding
- Consumer Appliances
- Battery
- Packaging
- Others
By Company
- Arcelormittal
- David J. Joseph Co (Nucor)
- Commercial Metals Company
- SIMS Metal Management Limited
- Aurubis
- European Metal Recycling Limited
- DOWA ECO-SYSTEM (Dowa Holdings)
- Chiho Environmental Group
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Latin America
- Australia
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Waste and Recycling Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ferrous Metal (Iron)
1.2.3 Non-ferrous Metal (Copper, Silver, Brass, Aluminum, Gold, etc.)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Equipment Manufacturing
1.3.5 Shipbuilding
1.3.6 Consumer Appliances
1.3.7 Battery
1.3.8 Packaging
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Production
2.1 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Latin America
2.9 Australia
3 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Waste and Recycling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
