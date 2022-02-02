February 2, 2022

Vitamin C Candy Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

grandresearchstore

Vitamin C Candy market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vitamin C Candy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Lollipop
  • Gummy
  • Drop
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Adult
  • Children

By Company

  • YummyEarth, Inc.
  • Jake vitamincandy
  • Meiji
  • Mondel?z International
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.,
  • Viva Naturals
  • Kiva Health Food
  • Zoganic
  • Dextro Energy -GmbH & Co. KG
  • Airborne

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vitamin C Candy Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vitamin C Candy Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lollipop
1.2.3 Gummy
1.2.4 Drop
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vitamin C Candy Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adult
1.3.3 Children
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Vitamin C Candy Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Vitamin C Candy Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vitamin C Candy Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Vitamin C Candy Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Vitamin C Candy Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Vitamin C Candy by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Vitamin C Candy Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Vitamin C Candy Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Vitamin C Candy Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Vitamin C Candy Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Vitamin C Candy Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Vitamin C Candy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

