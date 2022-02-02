February 2, 2022

Vertical Injection Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vertical Injection Machines market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vertical Injection Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Hydraulic Injection Machines
  • Electric Injection Machines
  • Hybrid Injection Machines

Segment by Application

  • Automobile Industry
  • Transportation
  • Mould Manufacturing
  • Other

By Company

  • Arburg
  • ENGEL Holding
  • Husky Injection Molding Systems
  • Japan Steel Works
  • Toyo Machinery & Metal
  • Haitian International Holding
  • Nissei Plastic Industrial
  • Chen Hsong Machinery
  • Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vertical Injection Machines Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vertical Injection Machines Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydraulic Injection Machines
1.2.3 Electric Injection Machines
1.2.4 Hybrid Injection Machines
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vertical Injection Machines Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Industry
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Mould Manufacturing
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vertical Injection Machines Production
2.1 Global Vertical Injection Machines Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vertical Injection Machines Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vertical Injection Machines Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vertical Injection Machines Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vertical Injection Machines Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Vertical Injection Machines Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vertical Injection Machines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vertical Injection Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vertical Injection Machines Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
