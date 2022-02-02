Vertical Injection Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vertical Injection Machines market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vertical Injection Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hydraulic Injection Machines

Electric Injection Machines

Hybrid Injection Machines

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Transportation

Mould Manufacturing

Other

By Company

Arburg

ENGEL Holding

Husky Injection Molding Systems

Japan Steel Works

Toyo Machinery & Metal

Haitian International Holding

Nissei Plastic Industrial

Chen Hsong Machinery

Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vertical Injection Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Vertical Injection Machines Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hydraulic Injection Machines

1.2.3 Electric Injection Machines

1.2.4 Hybrid Injection Machines

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vertical Injection Machines Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automobile Industry

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Mould Manufacturing

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Vertical Injection Machines Production

2.1 Global Vertical Injection Machines Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Vertical Injection Machines Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Vertical Injection Machines Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Vertical Injection Machines Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Vertical Injection Machines Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Vertical Injection Machines Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Vertical Injection Machines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Vertical Injection Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Vertical Injection Machines Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

