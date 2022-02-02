February 2, 2022

Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

grandresearchstore

Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

  • Medicine
  • Pesticide
  • Liquid Crystal Material Intermediates
  • Other

By Company

  • AGC Chemicals (Japan)
  • Regal Remedies (India)
  • KingChem (China)
  • Perm Chemical (Russia)
  • Zhejiang Yongtai (China)
  • Xie’s Chemcial (China)
  • Zhejiang Hailan (China)
  • Qi Chem (China)
  • Quzhou Runqi (China)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medicine
1.3.3 Pesticide
1.3.4 Liquid Crystal Material Intermediates
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Production
2.1 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Pentafluorophenol (CAS 771-61-9) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

