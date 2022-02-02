Global Fire Building Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Fire Building Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Fire Building Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Building Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Sealants & Fillers
- Mortar
- Sheets/Boards
- Spray
- Preformed Device
- Putty
- Cast-In Devices
- Others
Segment by Application
- Commercial Construction
- Industrial Construction
- Residential
By Company
- Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
- Hilti Group (U.S.)
- 3M (U.S.)
- Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)
- Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- Etex (Belgium)
- Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Isolatek International (U.S.)
- USG Corporation (U.S.)
- Hempel Group (Denmark)
- PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)
- W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)
- Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)
- Rectorseal (U.S.)
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire Building Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire Building Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sealants & Fillers
1.2.3 Mortar
1.2.4 Sheets/Boards
1.2.5 Spray
1.2.6 Preformed Device
1.2.7 Putty
1.2.8 Cast-In Devices
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire Building Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Construction
1.3.3 Industrial Construction
1.3.4 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fire Building Materials Production
2.1 Global Fire Building Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fire Building Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fire Building Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fire Building Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fire Building Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fire Building Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fire Building Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 202
