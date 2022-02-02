February 2, 2022

Global Demulsifying Agent Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

5 hours ago grandresearchstore

Demulsifying Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Demulsifying Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Oil Soluble Demulsifying Agent
  • Water Soluble Demulsifying Agent

 

Segment by Application

  • Crude Oil
  • Petro Refineries
  • Lubricant Manufacturing
  • Oil based Power Plants
  • Sludge Oil Treatment
  • Others

By Company

  • Akzonobel N.V.
  • GE(Baker Hughes)
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant AG
  • Croda International Plc
  • DowDuPont
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • Halliburton
  • Momentive Performance Materials
  • Schlumberger Limited
  • Weatherford International Ltd
  • Rimpro India
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Dorf Ketal
  • Direct N-PaKT Inc.
  • Nova Star LP
  • Innospec Inc.
  • REDA Oilfield
  • Roemex Limited
  • Cochran Chemical Company
  • SI Group
  • MCC Chemicals Inc.
  • Impact Chemical Technologies Inc.
  • Oil Technics Holdings Ltd.
  • Chemiphase Ltd.
  • Aurorachem
  • Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Demulsifying Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oil Soluble Demulsifying Agent
1.2.3 Water Soluble Demulsifying Agent
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Crude Oil
1.3.3 Petro Refineries
1.3.4 Lubricant Manufacturing
1.3.5 Oil based Power Plants
1.3.6 Sludge Oil Treatment
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Demulsifying Agent Production
2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Demulsifying

