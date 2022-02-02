Global Demulsifying Agent Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Demulsifying Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Demulsifying Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Oil Soluble Demulsifying Agent

Water Soluble Demulsifying Agent

Segment by Application

Crude Oil

Petro Refineries

Lubricant Manufacturing

Oil based Power Plants

Sludge Oil Treatment

Others

By Company

Akzonobel N.V.

GE(Baker Hughes)

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

DowDuPont

Ecolab Inc.

Halliburton

Momentive Performance Materials

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International Ltd

Rimpro India

Huntsman Corporation

Dorf Ketal

Direct N-PaKT Inc.

Nova Star LP

Innospec Inc.

REDA Oilfield

Roemex Limited

Cochran Chemical Company

SI Group

MCC Chemicals Inc.

Impact Chemical Technologies Inc.

Oil Technics Holdings Ltd.

Chemiphase Ltd.

Aurorachem

Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Demulsifying Agent Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Oil Soluble Demulsifying Agent

1.2.3 Water Soluble Demulsifying Agent

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Crude Oil

1.3.3 Petro Refineries

1.3.4 Lubricant Manufacturing

1.3.5 Oil based Power Plants

1.3.6 Sludge Oil Treatment

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Demulsifying Agent Production

2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Demulsifying

