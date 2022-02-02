Global Building Heat Preservation Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Building Heat Preservation Material Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Building Heat Preservation Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building Heat Preservation Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Material Type
- Stone Wool
- Glass Wool
- Plastic Foam
- Others
by Position
- Roof Insulation
- Wall Insulation
- Floor Insulation
Segment by Application
- Residential Building
- Non-residential Building
By Company
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- BASF SE
- Owens Corning
- Kingspan Group PLC
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Rockwool International A/S
- Paroc Group Oy
- Gaf Materials Corporation
- Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Knauf Insulation
- Aspen Aerogels
- Atlas Roofing Corporation
- Cabot Corporation
- Covestro Ag
- DowDuPont
- Firestone Building Products Company
- Fletcher Building Limited
- Huntsman Corporation
- KCC Corporation
- Lapolla Industries
- Nichais Corporation
- Ode Industry and Trade Inc.
- Recticel SA
- Trocellen GmbH
- Ursa Insulation, S.A.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building Heat Preservation Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Stone Wool
1.2.3 Glass Wool
1.2.4 Plastic Foam
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Non-residential Building
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Production
2.1 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Building Heat Preservation Material Revenue by Re
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Building Heat Preservation Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Building Heat Preservation Material Sales Market Report 2021
Global Building Heat Preservation Material Market Research Report 2021
Global Building Heat Preservation Material Market Outlook 2021