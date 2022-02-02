February 2, 2022

Global Leatheroid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

5 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leatheroid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Leatheroid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride)
  • PU (Polyurethane)
  • Bio-Based

 

Segment by Application

  • Sport Shoes
  • Bags
  • Furniture
  • Car Interiors
  • Sports Goods
  • Others

By Company

  • Kuraray
  • Toray
  • Teijin
  • Bayer
  • Favini
  • Sappi
  • Asahi Kansei
  • Ducksung
  • DAEWON Chemical
  • Filwel
  • Kolon
  • Sanfang
  • Nanya
  • Wenzhou Imitation Leather
  • Anhui Anli
  • Fujian Tianshou
  • Shandong Jinfeng
  • Yantai Wanhua
  • Shandong Tongda
  • Jiaxing Hexin
  • Kunshan Xiefu
  • Huafon Group
  • Wenzhou Huanghe
  • Meisheng Industrial
  • Xiamen Hongxin
  • Fujian Huayang
  • Sanling
  • Hongdeli
  • Shandong Friendship
  • Wangkang Group

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Leatheroid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Leatheroid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride)
1.2.3 PU (Polyurethane)
1.2.4 Bio-Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Leatheroid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Sport Shoes
1.3.3 Bags
1.3.4 Furniture
1.3.5 Car Interiors
1.3.6 Sports Goods
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Leatheroid Production
2.1 Global Leatheroid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Leatheroid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Leatheroid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Leatheroid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Leatheroid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Leatheroid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Leatheroid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Leatheroid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Leatheroid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Leatheroid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Leatheroid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Leatheroid by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Leatheroid Revenue by Region
3.5.1 G

