February 2, 2022

Glass Powders & Pastes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Glass Powders & Pastes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Powders & Pastes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Coarse Powder
  • Fine Powder

Segment by Application

  • Mould
  • Paint
  • Resin
  • Other

By Company

  • Ferro (US)
  • Corning (US)
  • 3M (US)
  • Heraeus (Germany)
  • Schott (Germany)
  • Nippon Electric Glass (Japan)
  • Central Glass (Japan)
  • Asahi Glass (Japan)
  • Nippon Electric Glass (China)
  • Central Glass (China)
  • Nanjing Sanle (China)
  • Yongqing Hongda (China)
  • Guangzhou Geliner (China)
  • Guizhou Byboard (China)
  • Zibo Chuanda (China)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Powders & Pastes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Coarse Powder
1.2.3 Fine Powder
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mould
1.3.3 Paint
1.3.4 Resin
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Production
2.1 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Glass Powders & Pastes Sales by Region (2017-2022)

