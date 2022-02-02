Polyester Yarn Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyester Yarn Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Polyester Yarn market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Combed Cotton Yarn
- Combed Yarn
- Peach Wool Yarns
Segment by Application
- Textile Mills
- Chemical Plant
- Other
By Company
- DuraFiber (US)
- PHP (Germany)
- Toray (Japan)
- Hyosung (Korea)
- Kolon (Korea)
- Shinkong (Taiwan)
- Far Eastern (Taiwan)
- Zhejiang Guxiandao (China)
- Zhejiang Unifull (China)
- Zhejiang Hailide (China)
- Jiangsu Hengli (China)
- Zhejiang Kingsway (China)
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyester Yarn Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyester Yarn Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Combed Cotton Yarn
1.2.3 Combed Yarn
1.2.4 Peach Wool Yarns
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyester Yarn Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Textile Mills
1.3.3 Chemical Plant
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyester Yarn Production
2.1 Global Polyester Yarn Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyester Yarn Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyester Yarn Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyester Yarn Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyester Yarn Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyester Yarn Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyester Yarn Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Polyester Yarn by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue by Region
