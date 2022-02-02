Global Medical Power Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Medical Power market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Power market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

by Current Type

AC-DC Power

DC-DC Power

by Power Ranges

200W and Below

201W to 1000W

1001W to 3000W

3001W and Above

by Construction

Enclosed Power Supplies

Open Frame Power Supplies

External Power Supplies

U-Bracket Power Supplies

Configurable Power Supplies

Encapsulated Power Supplies

Segment by Application

Diagnostic & Monitoring Equipment

Home Medical Equipment

Surgical Equipment

Dental Equipment

By Company

Astrodyne TDI (US)

CUI Inc. (US)

Delta Electronic, Inc (TW)

Excelsys (IE)

Friwo Geraetebau GmbH (DE)

Globtek Inc. (US)

Handy and Harman Ltd. (US)

Inventus Power (US)

Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd. (TW)

Powerbox International AB (SE)

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation (US)

Synqor Inc. (US)

TDK-Lambda Corporation (JP)

Wall Industries (US)

XP Power (SG)

Shenzhen LianYunda Electronics (CN)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Power Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Power Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 AC-DC Power

1.2.3 DC-DC Power

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Power Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Diagnostic & Monitoring Equipment

1.3.3 Home Medical Equipment

1.3.4 Surgical Equipment

1.3.5 Dental Equipment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Medical Power Production

2.1 Global Medical Power Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Medical Power Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Medical Power Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Medical Power Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Medical Power Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Medical Power Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Medical Power Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Medical Power Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Medical Power Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Medical Power Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Medical Power Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Medical Power by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Medical Power Revenue by Region

