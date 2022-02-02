Global Anionic Surfactants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Anionic Surfactants market was valued at 143.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anionic Surfactant is a surface active substance that contains wash active and degreasing abilities on the surfaces of metals. It lowers the surface tension of water and thus removes the dirt from the surfaces of the metals.

Anionic Surfactant is one of the classifications of surfactants. In anionic surfactant, the hydrophilic part consists of negatively charged group.Asia Pacific was the largest market for anionic surfactants in 2017, globally. High consumption potential, growing production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth are the major driving forces for the market in the region. This dominance of Asia Pacific is mainly due to the increasing population and improving lifestyles at each financial stratum. The demand for anionic surfactants is dependent on their use in industries such as soaps & detergents and personal care products which contribute to more than 50% of its global demand.

By Market Verdors:

Akzonobel

BASF

Clariant

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries

Croda

Stepan Company

Huntsman

Kao

Galaxy Surfactants

Solvay

Ensapol

Unger Fabrikker

Aarti Industries Limited

Oxiteno

KLK OLEO

Pilot Chem

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

By Types:

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

Lignosulfonate

Alcohol Ether Sulfates/Fatty Alcohol Sulfates

Alkyl Sulfates/Ether Sulfates

Sarcosinates

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates

Phosphate Esters

Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates

By Applications:

Home Care

Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Anionic Surfactants Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anionic Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

1.4.3 Lignosulfonate

1.4.4 Alcohol Ether Sulfates/Fatty Alcohol Sulfates

1.4.5 Alkyl Sulfates/Ether Sulfates

1.4.6 Sarcosinates

1.4.7 Alpha Olefin Sulfonates

1.4.8 Phosphate Esters

1.4.9 Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anionic Surfactants Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Home Care

1.5.3 Personal Care

1.5.4 Oil & Gas

1.5.5 Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Anionic Surfactants Market

1.8.1 Global Anionic Surfactants Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anionic Surfactants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Anionic Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Anionic Surfactants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

