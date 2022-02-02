Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Non-Reactive

Reactive

Segment by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Company

3M Company

DowDuPont

H.B. Fuller Co.

Huntsman Corp.

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Sika AG

Kleiberit

Franklin International

DIC Corp.

ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

Jowat Adhesives

Lord Corp.

TEX Year Fine Chemicals

Buhnen

Dymax

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Uniseal

BASF SE

Covestro

Pidilite Industries

Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd.

Adhesives Technologies Inc

Alfa International Corp.

American Chemical Inc

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Collano Adhesives AG

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Non-Reactive

1.2.3 Reactive

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Production

2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

