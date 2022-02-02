Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Non-Reactive
- Reactive
Segment by Application
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Consumer Goods
- Others
By Company
- 3M Company
- DowDuPont
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Huntsman Corp.
- Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
- Sika AG
- Kleiberit
- Franklin International
- DIC Corp.
- ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)
- Jowat Adhesives
- Lord Corp.
- TEX Year Fine Chemicals
- Buhnen
- Dymax
- Royal Adhesives & Sealants
- Uniseal
- BASF SE
- Covestro
- Pidilite Industries
- Heng Ying Adhesives Co. Ltd.
- Adhesives Technologies Inc
- Alfa International Corp.
- American Chemical Inc
- Delo Industrial Adhesives
- Collano Adhesives AG
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Non-Reactive
1.2.3 Reactive
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyurethane Hot M
