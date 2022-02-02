Global Scandium Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Scandium market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scandium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Alloy

Metal

Compounds

Segment by Application

Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs

By Company

Rusal

Stanford Materials Corp.

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources Ltd.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

DNI Metals Inc.

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Ganzhou Kemingrui

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Scandium Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Scandium Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Alloy

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Compounds

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Scandium Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys

1.3.3 High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

1.3.4 Lasers

1.3.5 SOFCs

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Scandium Production

2.1 Global Scandium Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Scandium Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Scandium Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Scandium Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Scandium Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Scandium Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Scandium Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Scandium Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Scandium Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Scandium Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Scandium Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Scandium by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Scandium Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Scandium Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Scandium Revenue b

