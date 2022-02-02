Global Scandium Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Scandium Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Scandium market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scandium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Alloy
- Metal
- Compounds
Segment by Application
- Aluminum-scandium Alloys
- High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps
- Lasers
- SOFCs
By Company
- Rusal
- Stanford Materials Corp.
- Metallica Minerals
- Platina Resources Ltd.
- Scandium International Mining Corp.
- DNI Metals Inc.
- Great Western Minerals Group
- Intermix-met
- CODOS
- Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.
- Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)
- CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)
- Ganzhou Kemingrui
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Scandium Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Scandium Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Alloy
1.2.3 Metal
1.2.4 Compounds
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Scandium Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys
1.3.3 High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps
1.3.4 Lasers
1.3.5 SOFCs
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Scandium Production
2.1 Global Scandium Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Scandium Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Scandium Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Scandium Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Scandium Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Scandium Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Scandium Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Scandium Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Scandium Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Scandium Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Scandium Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Scandium by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Scandium Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Scandium Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Scandium Revenue b
