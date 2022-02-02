Global Yttrium Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Yttrium Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Yttrium market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Yttrium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Alloy
- Metal
- Compounds
Segment by Application
- Ceramics
- Electronic
- Metallurgical
- SOFCs
- Others
By Company
- Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd.
- China Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
- Double Park International Corporation
- Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co.
- Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited
- Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd
- Metall Rare Earth Limited
- Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited
- Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd
- Alkane Resources
- Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources
- Crossland Strategic Metals Limited
- GBM Resources Ltd
- Northern Minerals Ltd
- Indian Rare Earths Limited
- Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd.
- Nippon Yttrium Co.
- The Nilaco Corporation
- Tasman Metals
- TCI Chemicals
- EMC Metals Corp.
- Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.
- Blue Line Corp.
- Super Conductor Materials Inc.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Yttrium Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Yttrium Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Alloy
1.2.3 Metal
1.2.4 Compounds
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Yttrium Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Ceramics
1.3.3 Electronic
1.3.4 Metallurgical
1.3.5 SOFCs
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Yttrium Production
2.1 Global Yttrium Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Yttrium Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Yttrium Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Yttrium Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Yttrium Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Yttrium Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Yttrium Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Yttrium Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Yttrium Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Yttrium Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Yttrium Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Yttrium by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Yttrium Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Yttrium Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Yttrium Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6
