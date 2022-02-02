February 2, 2022

Global Biological Insecticide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Biological Insecticide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biological Insecticide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • by Ingredient Type
  • Microbial Pesticide
  • Plant Pesticide
  • Biochemical Pesticide
  • by Formulation
  • Liquid formulation
  • Dry formulation
  • by Mode of Application
  • Foliar Spray
  • Seed Treatment
  • Soil Treatment
  • Post-Harvest

 

Segment by Application

  • Grains & Cereals
  • Oil Seeds
  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Turf & Ornamental Grass
  • Others

By Company

  • DowDuPont
  • Novozymes A/S (DK)
  • Bayer CropScience AG (DE)
  • Valent Biosciences Corp (US)
  • Arysta LifeSciences (US)
  • BASF SE (DE)
  • Becker Underwood Inc (US)
  • AgBiTech Pty Ltd. (AU)
  • Seipasa (ES)
  • Andermatt Biocontrol (CH)
  • Syngenta Crop Protections, LLC (US)
  • FMC Agricultural Products (US)
  • Certis USA L.L.C. (US)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biological Insecticide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biological Insecticide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Microbial Pesticide
1.2.3 Plant Pesticide
1.2.4 Biochemical Pesticide
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biological Insecticide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Grains & Cereals
1.3.3 Oil Seeds
1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.5 Turf & Ornamental Grass
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biological Insecticide Production
2.1 Global Biological Insecticide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biological Insecticide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biological Insecticide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biological Insecticide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biological Insecticide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biological Insecticide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biological Insecticide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biological Insecticide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biological Insecticide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biological Insecticide Sales by Region

