Global PTFE Membrane Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global PTFE Membrane market was valued at 823.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PTFE membrane is a kind of membrane made of polytetrafluorethylene with the property of waterproof, windproof and heat resistant. These PTFE membranes are available in hydrophilic, hydrophobic, supported, and unsupported options for a wide range of applications involving strong/aggressive acids, bases, and solvents incompatible with most other filtration media.In this report, the volume of PTFE membrane is calculated by PTFE microfiltration, filtration membrane and breathable membrane. In global market, the production of PTFE membrane increases from 7.1 K MT in 2011 to 7.5 K MT in 2015. In 2015, the global PTFE membrane market is led by North America, capturing about 38% of global PTFE membrane production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 36% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PTFE membrane are concentrated in Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Gore, Donaldson Sumitomo Electric, Pall and Markel Corporation. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics is the world leader, holding 22.66% production market share in 2015. PTFE membrane is mainly consumed in China, Europe, North America and Japan. China is the largest consumption region, with a consumption amount of 2.3K MT in 2015. North America and Europe were second and third large consumption areas. PTFE membrane consumption in North America was about 1.8 K MT in 2015.

In application, PTFE Membrane downstream is wide and recently PTFE membrane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of water & wastewater treatment, filtration, medical & pharmaceutical, industrial chemical and automotive applications. Globally, the PTFE membrane market is mainly driven by growing demand for water & wastewater treatment which accounts for nearly 34.26% of total downstream consumption of PTFE membrane in global. In price, the price of PTFE Membrane is volatile in the past few years. The highest average price was 108 USD/kg in 2016. The price of PTFE membrane was increased year by year from 2013 to 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of PTFE membrane. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese PTFE membrane production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, PTFE membrane production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of PTFE Membrane is estimated to be 7.9 K MT.

By Market Verdors:

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Gore

Donaldson

Sumitomo Electric

Pall

Markel Corporation

PIL

Taconic

Layne

Porex

Zeus

Chukoh

Xinxing Fenghua

Tongda

By Types:

Hydrophobic PTFE Membrane

Hydrophilic PTFE Membrane

By Applications:

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Filtration

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Industrial Chemical

Automotive Applications

