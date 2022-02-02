Global Microencapsulation Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Microencapsulation market was valued at 130.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Microencapsulation is a process in which tiny particles or droplets are surrounded by a coating to give small capsules, of many useful properties. In general, it is used to incorporate food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other materials on a micro metric scale. Microencapsulation usually refers to sizes ranging from 1 µm to 1 mm.Microencapsulation Technology has wide range of applications, such as Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Home & Personal Care, Agrochemical, etc. And Pharmaceutical & Healthcare was the most widely used area which took up about 62.7% of the global total in 2017. USA is the largest countries of Microencapsulation Technology in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 31.4% the global market in 2017, while EU and China were about 30.5%, 11.5%. BASF, 3M, Evonik, Balchem Corporation, Aveka, GAT Microencapsulation GmbH, DSM, Watson Inc, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Encapsys, TasteTech, Microtek Laboratories, Reed Pacific, Capsulae, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Microencapsulation Technology market. Top 5 took up about half of the global market in 2017. BASF, 3M, Evonik, Balchem Corporation, Aveka etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

3M

Evonik

Balchem Corporation

Aveka

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

DSM

Watson Inc

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Encapsys

TasteTech

Microtek Laboratories

Reed Pacific

Capsulae

By Types:

Type I

Type II

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Home & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Microencapsulation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Microencapsulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Microencapsulation Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

1.5.3 Food and Beverage

1.5.4 Home & Personal Care

1.5.5 Agrochemical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Microencapsulation Market

1.8.1 Global Microencapsulation Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Microencapsulation Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Microencapsulation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Microencapsulation Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Microencapsulation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Microencapsulation Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Microencapsulation Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

