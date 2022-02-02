Global Dextran Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global Dextran market was valued at 17.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dextran is a complex branched glucan (polysaccharide made of many glucose molecules) composed of chains of varying lengths. It is used medicinally as an antithrombotic (antiplatelet), to reduce blood viscosity, and as a volume expander in hypovolaemia.Dextran is a complex branched glucan (polysaccharide made of many glucose molecules) composed of chains of varying lengths. It is used medicinally as an antithrombotic (antiplatelet), to reduce blood viscosity, and as a volume expander in hypovolaemia. One step synthesis enzymology receptors is a major manufacture process of dextran. Raw materials used in the process are sucrose and enzyme.

By Market Verdors:

Pharmacosmos

PK Chemicals

Meito Sangyo

Polydex Pharm

Jinyang Biological Pharmaceutical

By Types:

Dextran 20

Dextran 40

Dextran 60

Dextran 70

By Applications:

Solutions for Injection and Infusion

Dextran Derivative

Key Indicators Analysed

